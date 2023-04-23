Skip to Content
Sunshine and warm temperatures expected this week

Monday through Wednesday, expect partly sunny skies and nice temperatures, in the 50’s and 60’s. Temperatures will begin to climb. By Thursday, we could feel temperatures close to 80 degrees in the Prineville area, with mid to upper 70’s in and around Bend, Lapine and Sunriver areas.

Tracee Tuesday

Tracee Tuesday is a multimedia journalist for NewsChannel 21. Learn more about Tracee here.

