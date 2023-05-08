Showers, thunderstorms with warming temperatures expected this week

Monday, expect scattered showers with possible thunderstorms. Some of the storms could produce small hail.

Temperatures will reach the low 50’s and dropping down to the mid 30’s in the evening.

There’s a possibility that we’ll get snow in the mountains by Monday night. In addition, showers and thunderstorms may continue on and off Monday night, clearing out to partly sunny skies by Tuesday.

There will be a warm-up of temperatures as the week progresses. We’ll reach the 80’s by the weekend.

Have an amazing week!

Don't forget to download our free KTVZ Local Alert Weather app for the most current conditions and we'll help keep you safe with customizable alerts.

iOS: https://apps.apple.com/us/app/ktvz-local-alert-weather-app/id1088330817

Android: https://play.google.com/store/apps/details?id=com.ktvz.android.weather&hl=en_US