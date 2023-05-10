Warming and drying under mostly sunny skies

GOOD THURSDAY MORNING, EVERYONE...

While we had some light scattered rain showers yesterday, all of the precipitation has passed and we look to stay dry today and through the weekend. We'll continue to warm to the low 70s today, and be under some beautiful mostly sunny skies. Overnight lows will also warm to the low to mid 40s. Winds will stay mild and northeasterly.

Tomorrow looks to be even warmer. In the warmest part of our day, we'll feel temperatures in the mid to upper 70s. All cloud cover looks to thin out, and we'll start a streak of beautiful, sunny days. Winds are expected to remain mild. Overnight lows will also continue to warm to the upper 40s.

