Skip to Content
Local Forecast
By
Published 11:10 PM

Warming and drying under mostly sunny skies

KTVZ

GOOD THURSDAY MORNING, EVERYONE... 

While we had some light scattered rain showers yesterday, all of the precipitation has passed and we look to stay dry today and through the weekend. We'll continue to warm to the low 70s today, and be under some beautiful mostly sunny skies. Overnight lows will also warm to the low to mid 40s. Winds will stay mild and northeasterly.

Tomorrow looks to be even warmer. In the warmest part of our day, we'll feel temperatures in the mid to upper 70s. All cloud cover looks to thin out, and we'll start a streak of beautiful, sunny days. Winds are expected to remain mild. Overnight lows will also continue to warm to the upper 40s.

IN THE NEWSCHANNEL 21 WEATHER CENTER, I'M BOB SHAW... 

HAVE A SPARKLING DAY IN CENTRAL OREGON! 

Article Topic Follows: Local Forecast

Jump to comments ↓

Author Profile Photo

Bob Shaw

Bob Shaw is the chief meteorologist for NewsChannel 21. Learn more about Bob here.

Related Articles

BE PART OF THE CONVERSATION

KTVZ NewsChannel 21 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.

Skip to content