Mostly sunny; a little warmer

As high pressure continues to gain strength over the Pacific NW, the clearing and warming trend will continue through today and into the weekend. Under mostly sunny skies, today's highs will reach the upper 60's to low 70's. Breezes will stay gentle at 5-10 mph out of the north and east. Skies will stay mostly clear tonight. Lows will be in the upper 30's to mid 40's. Breezes will turn calm after midnight.

Look for sunny skies Friday and Saturday. Highs will be in the mid to upper 70's Friday and climb into the low 80's Saturday. Highs will be around 80 Sunday and stay in the low 80's through the middle of next week. The only interruption to our sunny skies may take place Monday. A little moisture pressing in over these warm temperatures will give us a chance at seeing some pop-up showers and/or thunderstorms. This will be a brief incident and will clear up after midnight.

