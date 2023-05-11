Warming continues, sunny skies tomorrow

Good Thursday evening, Central Oregon!

Today we continued our warming trend to the low 70s, but some cloud cover has lingered over the High Desert. Winds have remained gentle out of the north at around 5 mph. Our lows overnight will also warm up a bit, to the mid 40s.

Tomorrow will be a beautiful day, with temperatures in the mid 70s. Cloud cover will thin out and we'll be under beautiful, sunny skies. Temperatures will continue warming into the weekend to the low 80s, and the sunshine will linger.

To start our week on Monday, we'll pick up a 20-30% chance of some scattered rain showers, and thunderstorms are possible. But if we see any storm activity, it looks to pass quickly, as next week looks to stay warm and mostly sunny.

Have a great evening!

