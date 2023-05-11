Skip to Content
Local Forecast
Warming continues under beautiful sunny skies

GOOD FRIDAY MORNING, EVERYONE... 

Today we'll wake up to some mild temperatures, as we're coming off overnight lows in the mid 40s. The light cloud cover we saw yesterday will thin out completely and we look to be under sunny skies throughout the day. Temperatures will continue to warm to the mid to upper 70s. Winds will remain mild out of the north between 5 - 10 mph. Overnight our lows will also continue to warm to the upper 40s to low 50s.

Saturday looks to be a beautiful spring day on the High Desert. Temperatures look to be in the low 80s, under continuing sunny skies. Winds will turn westerly but remain gentle. Overnight lows remain in the low 50s.

For Mother's Day on Sunday, we expect very similar weather to Saturday. Temperatures may be a bit cooler, in the upper 70s, and some cloud cover may roll into parts of the High Desert, but we'll stay dry to make it a beautiful spring weekend.

IN THE NEWSCHANNEL 21 WEATHER CENTER, I'M BOB SHAW... 

HAVE A SPARKLING DAY IN CENTRAL OREGON! 

Bob Shaw

Bob Shaw is the chief meteorologist for NewsChannel 21. Learn more about Bob here.

