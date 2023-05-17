Skip to Content
Sunny; A Little Warmer

GOOD WEDNESDAY MORNING, EVERYONE... 

After a pleasant start to the day, we are expecting to warm quite nicely under sunny skies. Highs today will reach the low, maybe mid 80's. If we see much breeze at all it will be coming out of the north and NW at a gentle 5-10 mph. Winds will turn calm after midnight tonight. Under mostly clear skies our lows will be staying mild, in the low 40's to low 50's.  

The warm up will continue through the end of the week. By Friday we will see highs near 90. Skies will stay sunny to mostly sunny Sunday and into next week. Highs will top out in the low to mid 70's, which is still above our average of 69 degrees. 

IN THE NEWSCHANNEL 21 WEATHER CENTER, I'M BOB SHAW... 

HAVE A SPARKLING DAY IN CENTRAL OREGON! 

Bob Shaw

Bob Shaw is the chief meteorologist for NewsChannel 21. Learn more about Bob here.

