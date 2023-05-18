Mostly sunny and warm

GOOD THURSDAY MORNING, EVERYONE...

The warmup continues across the High Desert today, and after a clear, sunny start to the day, we may see a few clouds build in this afternoon. Highs will reach the mid 80's and somewhat variable winds will be gentle at 5-10 mph. Breezes will become light out of the west after midnight. Lows will be in the upper 40's to mid 50's under mostly clear skies.

Temperatures will be in the mid to upper 80's going into the weekend. With some moisture pushing in over these warm temperatures, we will see a 20-30% chance of showers and thunderstorms Friday and Saturday. This brief bout of storm activity will break up Saturday night and we will be left under mostly sunny to sunny conditions coming out of the weekend and into next week. Those storms will also leave behind some cooler air. Highs will be in the low to mid 70's, which is still above our average of 70 degrees.

