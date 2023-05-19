Hot; PM Thunderstorms

GOOD FRIDAY MORNING, EVERYONE...

Despite waking up to clear skies and a little patchy fog, we will see moisture move in over hot temperatures with showers and thunderstorms developing as early as lunch time. Highs will be in the mid to upper 80's with a few more areas hitting 90 degrees. Northerly breezes will be gentle at 5-10 mph. Down drafts out of area thunderstorms will be stronger. We will all see a fairly blustery evening with winds becoming light and variable after midnight. We will see some partial clearing overnight with lows in the mid 40's to mid 50's.

Look for another hot day Saturday with a 20% chance of more developing thunderstorms. Highs will be in the mid 80's. A shifting air flow pattern will clear our skies and cool our temperatures beginning Sunday. Expect mostly sunny skies with highs in the mid 70's. Sunshine and average daytime highs in the low 70's will carry us through next week.

