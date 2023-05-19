Split weekend starts warm and (possibly) stormy, ends dry and mild

We've made it to the weekend in Central Oregon!

Temperatures Saturday will warm up to a few degrees shy of our highs Friday, and will be in the mid 80s. Starting early afternoon and lasting through the evening, we have a 20-30% chance of some continued scattered rain showers and thunderstorm activity. Winds will stay northerly between 5-10 mph, but some gusts could reach as high as 15-20 mph. Overnight, our lows will remain mild, in the low 50s.

Sunday's forecast is looking different. We'll cool off about 10 degrees, to the mid 70s, but we'll also see cloud cover thin out. We also lose any chance of more stormy weather, as the humidity drops. Winds will stay northerly around 5-10 mph. Overnight lows will also cool by about 10 degrees, becoming chilly again, in the mid 40s. Most of next week is looking like Sunday: Mostly sunny skies, staying dry, and temperatures near our seasonal average in the low 70s.

Have a great weekend in Central Oregon!

