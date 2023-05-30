Sunny; a little cooler

GOOD TUESDAY MORNING, EVERYONE...

We hit the low to mid 80's yesterday, and even though we see an equal amount of sunshine today, we will be slightly cooler. Highs will be in the mid 70's. Calm winds in the morning will pick up out of the NW this afternoon at 5-15 mph, gusting to 20-25 mph. Skies become mostly clear this evening and remain there overnight. Those NW winds will stay pretty gusty, and overnight lows will dip to the mid 30's to low 40's.

Plenty of sunshine stays in our forecast for the rest of the week and the weekend ahead. Highs will stay in the low to mid 70's for the remainder of the work week. Beginning Saturday, a warming trend will have us back into the mid 80's for Sunday and Monday.

IN THE NEWSCHANNEL 21 WEATHER CENTER, I'M BOB SHAW...

HAVE A SPARKLING DAY IN CENTRAL OREGON!