Still sunny and dry, but a bit cooler

Good Wednesday evening, Central Oregon!

While we're still seeing plenty of beautiful weather today, temperatures are a bit cooler than they were yesterday. Down about 6 degrees on average, we only reached the upper 60s to low 70s in the warmest parts of the day. Skies will remain clear throughout the night, when overnight lows look to stay chilly throughout the 30s. Winds will persist out of the north between 5-15 mph.

Tomorrow we'll begin a new warming trend that will start modestly by taking temperatures back up to the low to mid 70s in the warmest parts of the day, but the 80s by this weekend. Skies will remain sunny throughout the rest of the week. Winds will stay northerly but subside a bit to between 5-10 mph.

