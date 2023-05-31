Skip to Content
Sunshine continues, new warming trend begins

GOOD THURSDAY MORNING, EVERYONE... 

After waking up to some chilly temperatures coming off of the coldest night of the week, we'll start a new warming trend today. Temperatures will be modestly warmer, up a few degrees to the low 70s in the warmest parts of the day. Winds will subside to between 5-10 mph and turn more northerly. We'll stay dry and see more sunshine.

Lows overnight will warm up just a bit, but stay cool in the low 40s. Tomorrow we'll see a bigger jump in temperatures, to the mid to upper 70s. Skies will stay sunny, and winds will remain gentle out of the north.

IN THE NEWSCHANNEL 21 WEATHER CENTER, I'M BOB SHAW... 

HAVE A SPARKLING DAY IN CENTRAL OREGON! 

Bob Shaw

Bob Shaw is the chief meteorologist for NewsChannel 21. Learn more about Bob here.

