Sunshine continues, new warming trend begins

After waking up to some chilly temperatures coming off of the coldest night of the week, we'll start a new warming trend today. Temperatures will be modestly warmer, up a few degrees to the low 70s in the warmest parts of the day. Winds will subside to between 5-10 mph and turn more northerly. We'll stay dry and see more sunshine.

Lows overnight will warm up just a bit, but stay cool in the low 40s. Tomorrow we'll see a bigger jump in temperatures, to the mid to upper 70s. Skies will stay sunny, and winds will remain gentle out of the north.

