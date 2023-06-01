Staying sunny and warming up

GOOD FRIDAY MORNING, EVERYONE...

Today's highs will warm back up to the mid 70s as we continue a warming trend into the weekend. Skies will stay sunny, and we look stay dry throughout the day. Winds will stay mild between 5-10 mph and remain northerly. Overnight, our lows will be slightly warmer, and only cool off to the mid 40s.

Saturday brings a good chance of 80-degree weather, while staying sunny. It will be a great weekend to get outside in Central Oregon! Pollen levels expect to remain consistent, so make sure you plan for allergy symptoms if you are getting outside.

Sunday will be even warmer, as temperatures will be easily into the mid 80s in the warmest parts of the day. We'll keep our sunny to mostly sunny skies and stay dry throughout the weekend.

