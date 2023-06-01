Sunny and cool

GOOD THURSDAY MORNING, EVERYONE...

A northerly flow of cool air will keep our highs just short of average today, but after that...let the warmup begin! Under sunny skies, today's highs will be in the low 70's, and those northerly breezes will be gentler at 5-10 mph. Be aware that smoke from controlled burns could be pretty dense in some areas around the region. Skies will stay mostly clear tonight. Breezes become light and variable after midnight. Lows will be in the mid 30's to low 40's.

We have a lot of sunshine in our extended forecast, along with a gradual warming trend. Look for mid 70's Friday, low 80's Saturday and mid 80's Sunday. The mid to upper 80's will carry us into next week. Next Wednesday, highs in the mid 80's will be accompanied by partly cloudy skies and a slight chance of scattered showers and thunderstorms.

