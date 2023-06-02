Sunny and warm before beautiful weekend weather

Happy Friday, Central Oregon!

We've made it to the end of the workweek, and are seeing the effects of a warming trend that started yesterday. Today's highs are comfortably into the 70s, with a gentle breeze out of the north between 5-10 mph. Skies are clear and sunny this afternoon, and will stay clear this evening as we cool off to the low to mid 40s.

Tomorrow, we'll continue warming to the upper 70s to low 80s. Skies will remain sunny, and winds will stay gentle out of the north. We'll stay dry all weekend and continue warming into Sunday. Temperatures look to be more into the low to mid 80s, and the winds will turn more northwesterly.

Have a great evening!

Don't forget to download our free KTVZ Local Alert Weather app for the most current conditions and we'll help keep you safe with customizable alerts.

iOS: https://apps.apple.com/us/app/ktvz-local-alert-weather-app/id1088330817

Android: https://play.google.com/store/apps/details?id=com.ktvz.android.weather&hl=en_US