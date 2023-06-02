The warmup continues

GOOD FRIDAY MORNING, EVERYONE...

Today marks the beginning of a warmup that will have us in grand shape for the weekend ahead! With plenty of sunshine all day, highs will reach the mid 70's. Northerly and NW breezes will be gentle at 5-10 mph. Breezes become light and variable after midnight tonight. Skies will stay clear, and lows will be in the mid 30's to mid 40's.

The weekend will stay sunny, and the warmup will continue. Highs Saturday will be around 80 and Sunday will be in the low to mid 80's. Sunny skies will carry us into next week, with highs in the mid 80's Monday and mid to upper 80's Tuesday. Highs will stay in the 80's Wednesday, but we will see some moisture move in over those warm temperatures. That will yield a slight chance of some scattered showers. This pattern will be repeated Thursday.

IN THE NEWSCHANNEL 21 WEATHER CENTER, I'M BOB SHAW...

HAVE A SPARKLING DAY IN CENTRAL OREGON!