Still warm, mostly sunny, chance of stormy weather

GOOD WEDNESDAY MORNING, EVERYONE...

We'll wake up today to some mild temperatures coming off overnight lows in the mid 50s. Today's highs will be similar to yesterdays in the mid to upper 80s, but they'll come with a chance of stormy weather. As the day warms up, we're looking 20-40% likely to see some scattered rain showers and thunderstorms. Cloud cover will also thicken throughout the day, but we'll stay mostly sunny until later in the week.

Overnight our lows will remain mild, cooling only a couple degrees to the upper 40s to low 50s. Winds will stay northerly but subside a bit to between 5-10 mph. Tomorrow, we'll stay mostly sunny, but continue cooling to right about 80 degrees in the warmest parts of the day.

IN THE NEWSCHANNEL 21 WEATHER CENTER, I'M BOB SHAW...

HAVE A SPARKLING DAY IN CENTRAL OREGON!