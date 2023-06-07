Warm w/ PM Showers & Thunderstorms

GOOD WEDNESDAY MORNING, EVERYONE...

Mostly cloudy skies this morning may clear for a bit, but storm activity pressing into the region from the SE will give us a chance of showers and thunderstorms from this afternoon and into tonight. Highs will reach the mid 80's and this heat will help boost the chance of storms. Northerly winds at 5-15 mph will gust a bit higher for some. A chance of rain and thunderstorms will stay with us tonight. Lows will be in the low 40's to the mid 50's. Breezes will turn gentle out of the south.

A chance of showers will stay with us through Thursday and Friday. Highs will cool to the low to mid 70's by Friday. This will break up Friday night and we will go into the weekend under mostly sunny skies. Beginning Sunday, we will see sunny skies that will stay with us into next week. Highs will be in the low to mid 80's.

