Coolest day of the week brings chance of more PM showers

We'll continue our cooling trend to end the work week. Some of us may not reach 70 degrees, even in the warmest parts of the day. Those of us who do will see temperatures in the low 70s. As we warm up, we'll pick up a 20-40% chance of some more scattered rain showers until we cool off into the evening. Despite the possible rain, we're not likely to see any thunderstorm activity. Winds look to stay mild out of the northwest between 5-10 mph. We'll see mostly cloudy skies throughout the day.

Overnight temperatures will stay mild despite the cooling trend as the cloud cover traps some of the heat from the day close to the surface. Temperatures in the chilliest parts of the evening look to settle into the mid to upper 40s. On Saturday we'll dry out from any possible precipitation and rebound in temperature to the upper 70s. Sunday, we'll stay dry under sunny skies as temperatures continue to climb into the low 80s.

