Skip to Content
Local Forecast

Staying dry with sunny skies and mild temperatures

KTVZ
By
Published 3:42 AM

Good Thursday morning, Central Oregon!

After waking up to some chilly temperatures, we'll warm up to the mid-70s today under mostly clear skies. Northerly winds will continue today, and get a bit gusty during the warmest parts of the day before subsiding overnight. Our lows tonight will be a bit more mild in the mid-40s.

Tomorrow we'll continue warming into the warmest day of the week. Daytime highs look to be in the low 80s. Skies will stay sunny, and winds will die down a bit while staying northerly. Look for mild temperatures tomorrow night before starting a cooling trend that continues through the weekend and into next week.

Have a great day!

Don't forget to download our free KTVZ Local Alert Weather app for the most current conditions and we'll help keep you safe with customizable alerts.

iOS: https://apps.apple.com/us/app/ktvz-local-alert-weather-app/id1088330817

Android: https://play.google.com/store/apps/details?id=com.ktvz.android.weather&hl=en_US

Article Topic Follows: Local Forecast

Jump to comments ↓

Author Profile Photo

Matt Degenhardt

Matt Degenhardt is the evening weather anchor for NewsChannel 21. Learn more about Matthere.

Related Articles

BE PART OF THE CONVERSATION

KTVZ NewsChannel 21 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.

Skip to content