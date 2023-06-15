Staying dry with sunny skies and mild temperatures

Good Thursday morning, Central Oregon!

After waking up to some chilly temperatures, we'll warm up to the mid-70s today under mostly clear skies. Northerly winds will continue today, and get a bit gusty during the warmest parts of the day before subsiding overnight. Our lows tonight will be a bit more mild in the mid-40s.

Tomorrow we'll continue warming into the warmest day of the week. Daytime highs look to be in the low 80s. Skies will stay sunny, and winds will die down a bit while staying northerly. Look for mild temperatures tomorrow night before starting a cooling trend that continues through the weekend and into next week.

Have a great day!

Don't forget to download our free KTVZ Local Alert Weather app for the most current conditions and we'll help keep you safe with customizable alerts.

iOS: https://apps.apple.com/us/app/ktvz-local-alert-weather-app/id1088330817

Android: https://play.google.com/store/apps/details?id=com.ktvz.android.weather&hl=en_US