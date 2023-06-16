Warmest day of the week before cooler weekend

Happy Friday, Central Oregon!

We've made it to the end of the work week, and will be rewarded with some warm temperatures and mostly sunny skies. Look for daytime highs to settle into the low 80s. Winds will pick up during the normal hours to around 10 mph, with some gusts as high as 20 mph. Cloud cover will thicken throughout the day, which will help to warm our overnight lows into the low 50s.

Saturday, temperatures will feel a bit more mild in the mid 70s. Look for skies to stay partly cloudy throughout the day. We can expect similar winds, mostly calm out of the north but picking up a bit during the warmer daytime hours.

The cooling continues into Sunday, where temperatures look to be chillier in the low 60s in the warmest parts of the day. Overnight lows will also dip into the upper 30s. Despite the cooler temperatures cloud cover will thin to mostly sunny skies and we should stay dry all weekend before picking up a chance of rain on Monday.

Have a great weekend!

Don't forget to download our free KTVZ Local Alert Weather app for the most current conditions and we'll help keep you safe with customizable alerts.

iOS: https://apps.apple.com/us/app/ktvz-local-alert-weather-app/id1088330817

Android: https://play.google.com/store/apps/details?id=com.ktvz.android.weather&hl=en_US