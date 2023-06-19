Chilly, breezy; Chance of showers, thunderstorms

Happy Monday, Central Oregon!

To start our week, we'll continue the cooling trend that took our temperatures over the weekend below our seasonal average. Today, many of us won't warm up to 60 degrees, even in the warmest parts of the day. We will carry a 40-60% chance of rain showers with possible thunderstorms through the evening before subsiding overnight. Winds will also be pretty gusty today, mostly out of the west between 5-15 mph but could gust as high as 25 mph.

Tomorrow looks to be pretty similar to today although our chance of stormy weather drops to around 20%. Skies will stay partly cloudy to mostly cloudy. Winds will also subside a bit and turn southerly, but we can expect chilly temperatures to continue until the middle of the week.

Have a great day in Central Oregon!

