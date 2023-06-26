Skip to Content
20% chance of showers & thunderstorms

GOOD MONDAY MORNING, EVERYONE... 

 The pattern of afternoon and evening rain and thunderstorms will continue again today. Highs will be right around our average of 81 degrees. Sunny skies will cloud over in the afternoon. Rain and scattered thunderstorms are expected into this evening. With that, gusty NW winds at 5-15+ mph will last through this evening, as well. When we lose our daytime heating, the storm activity will subside and skies will become partly cloudy. Tonight's lows will be in the mid to upper 40's and winds will stay breezy out of the SW. 

 We will see mostly sunny skies and average daytime highs Tuesday. From there, we will warm quickly over the next few days. We are expecting sunny skies, with highs in the low to mid 90's beginning Friday and lasting through the weekend and into next week.  

IN THE NEWSCHANNEL 21 WEATHER CENTER, I'M BOB SHAW... 

 HAVE A SPARKLING DAY IN CENTRAL OREGON!

Bob Shaw

Bob Shaw is the chief meteorologist for NewsChannel 21. Learn more about Bob here.

