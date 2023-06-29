SUNNY, A LITTLE WARMER

GOOD THURSDAY MORNING, EVERYONE...

As high pressure continues to gain strength over the Pacific NW, we will see sunny skies and the warm up continue. Sunny skies today will be accompanied by daytime highs in the upper 80's to low 90's. Northerly and NW breezes that are gentle in the morning will pick up to 5-15 mh for a bit in the late afternoon and evening. Some areas will see gusts a little higher. Those breezes will become light out of the west after midnight. Skies will stay mostly clear and lows will be mild, in the mid 40's to mid 50's.

Sunny skies with highs in the low to mid 90's will stay with us through the weekend and through next week. Be aware that with these warm, dry conditions our fire danger will be on the rise. Going into the Fourth of July holiday, it would be very good for us all to pay attention to fire safety, including campfires and fireworks. As high pressure continues to gain strength over the Pacific NW, we will see sunny skies and the warm up continue.

