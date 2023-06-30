Another Warm One!

GOOD FRIDAY MORNING, EVERYONE...

With high pressure dominating our weather picture, we are expecting another sunny, warm day across the high desert. Highs will be in the low 90's and northerly breezes will be gentle at 5-10 mph. Skies will stay clear tonight. Lows will be in the mid 40's to mid 50's. Breezes will become light and variable after midnight.

Sunny, warm conditions will be staying with us for the next several days. Highs will be in the upper 80's to low 90's and overnight lows will be in the mid 40's to mid 50's. With these pleasant conditions will also come a word of caution. Of course, sun and heat safety precautions should be taken. Also, the Central Oregon district of the Oregon Department of Forestry states that we enter a high fire danger level beginning July 1. There are restrictions on activities like fireworks, debris burning, campfires and more. FOR MORE INFORMATION GO TO odfcentraloregon.com.

IN THE NEWSCHANNEL 21 WEATHER CENTER, I'M BOB SHAW...

HAVE A SPARKLING DAY IN CENTRAL OREGON!