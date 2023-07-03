Skip to Content
Getting warmer for a hot Fourth of July!

Happy Monday!

After a very warm weekend, Central Oregon is getting hotter as we head into the week. Monday sees temperatures in the high 80s with a peak temperature out of Redmond at 90 degrees. Temperatures are above average, in both our overnight lows and daytime highs.

Winds are coming out of the north and will be light and variable, with gusts up to 22 mph. Monday is sunny and the rest of the week will be as well!

The Fourth of July will be hot -- temperatures warming to the mid-90s. Clear skies and no highlights among conditions planned for the short-term forecast.

Stay safe everyone and have a great holiday!

Carly Keenan

Carly Keenan is a multimedia journalist and producer for NewsChannel 21. Learn more about Carly here.

Skip to content