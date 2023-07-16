Redmond breaks record on one hot weekend, but a bit of a cooldown due

Hope you're staying cool, Central Oregon! It's a hot weekend, indeed.

In fact, Redmond hit a record high of 100 degrees Saturday, breaking the old July 15 record of 99, set 50 years ago, in 1973.

A National Weather Service heat advisory is in effect for the High Desert until 8 p.m. Sunday, though Sunday's highs should be a wee bit lower, in the mid 90s, with 5-15 mph winds.

Our overnight lows are forecast to be in the low to mid 50s, and it'll get a bit windier overnight, 15-25 mph for a time.

The slight cooldown continues Monday, when we should top out in the low to mid 80s, rising to the mid to upper 80s Tuesday -- and then warming back up to the low to mid-90s later in the week.

Please keep yourself hydrated, and sunscreen is super important, so don’t worry about using it sparingly – slather it on! Your skin will thank you 10 years from now.

Don't forget to download our free KTVZ Local Alert Weather app for the most current conditions and we'll help keep you safe with customizable alerts.

iOS: https://apps.apple.com/us/app/ktvz-local-alert-weather-app/id1088330817

Android: https://play.google.com/store/apps/details?id=com.ktvz.android.weather&hl=en_USa