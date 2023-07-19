Warm temperatures and blue skies are expected for the remainder of the week

(Update: adding local alert weather forecast video)

How you doin’ Central Oregon! Happy summer to you and your family.

Expect sunny skies and hot temperatures on the High Desert for the remainder of this week.

Wednesday evening, skies will be clear with a low between 44 and 60 degrees.

More sunshine and hot temperatures are expected on Thursday, reaching the mid 90’s. Warm Springs may reach 101 degrees. Breezy conditions, gusting upwards of 25 mph, are expected in the Redmond, Warm Springs and Prineville areas now, through Thursday evening.

We’re instore for a beautiful weekend as temperatures will hover between 91 and 98 degrees. Warm Springs may reach over 100 degrees.

Enjoy the remainder of your week!

