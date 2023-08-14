Dangerously hot weather conditions this week

There are several weather alerts in place for the next few days with respect to the heat. Excessive Heat Warnings and Heat Advisories have been issued as the temperature readings will be in the triple digit range for some locations through Thursday.

This is expected to be the hottest week of the year in Central Oregon with some records being approached or possibly broken. Here is a look at Bend and Redmond.

Bend:

Record high of 98 on the 15th of August set in 1933, forecast is 101.

Record high of 99 on the 16th of August set in 2020, forecast is 99.

Record high of 100 on the 17th of August set in 2008, forecast is 95.

Redmond:

Record high of 103 on the 15th of August set in 2021, forecast is 103.

Record high of 106 on the 16th of August set in 2008, forecast is 101.

Record high of 103 on the 17th of August set in 1997, forecast is 97.

The 7 day forecast is calling for temps close to all of those numbers in both locations.

There is a small chance for some rain to arrive on Tuesday, but not make much of a dent in the temperature profile. Unfortunately, there may be some lighting strikes with the rain. Fire danger is very high in this dry and hot landscape so concerns go out with respect to new wildfires being started.

Bottom line, use your head during these hot conditions.

Stay hydrated and in the shade during this hot spell. Never leave pets or kids in your car.

Currently the air quality is not too impactful as the flow of air is not coming in from the west or northwest. That may change quickly, so we monitor the AQI each hour to keep you safe and informed.

