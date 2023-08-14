Get ready for a hot week!

A fine Monday to all of you Central Oregonians! Strong high pressure over our forecast area will continue for most of this week, leaving us in the midst of a prolonged heat wave. The system will shift eastward on Tuesday when the hottest temps of the week are expected, some meeting record highs.

A low pressure system pressing north from California could create a chance (around 15-20%) of some storm activity in the southern Deschutes National Forest on Tuesday as well as parts of south central Oregon in the late afternoon and evening.

Highs today will be in the upper 80s and low 90’s but a heat advisory goes into affect at 11AM and lasts through Thursday the 17th at 11PM. It will affect portions of central, north central and northeast Oregon as well as central, south central and southeast Washington.

Tonight will be another seasonable night with lows in the 50s to mid 60s. Overnight lows could even reach the 70s during the warmest parts of the week. Winds, today, will stay moderate, for the most part, out of the east and northeast but will likely change to the west and pick up speed going into our potentially record high Tuesday!