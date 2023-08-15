Heat continues, smoke returns, isolated storms possible

A lot going on for such a sunny start to the day but the heat is a major issue for folks and we need to be safe. Make sure to keep hydrated and stay in the shade as much as you can. There is an Excessive Heat Warning for Bend, Redmond, Prineville and points north as temps may reach the 105 range in spots. To the south, a Heat Advisory is in place as temps will be near 100.

The other feature today will be a chance for some isolated thunderstorms. The storms are not all that welcomed as there is the threat of some lightning starting up a wildfire. The rain will not be beneficial, just spotty, so the storms are not going to ease any of our drought scenarios. A Fire Weather Warning is in place to our west.

The Smoke from the Bedrock and other fires in the area may be more robust today than in recent days. The smoke will drift over Central Oregon and be problematic for sensitive groups. This may inhibit some of the heating today, and restrict the chance for storms to develop.

The National Weather Service in conjunction with the Oregon Department of Environmental Quality have placed Deschutes, Klamath and Lane Counties under an Air Quality Alert until late Thursday. This is due to the smoke coming in from the Bedford fire and other locations to our west.

Cooler weather is on the way over the weekend, along with some showers.

Here is a look at the record highs for Bend and Redmond.

Bend:

Record high of 98 on the 15th of August set in 1933

Record high of 99 on the 16th of August set in 2020

Record high of 100 on the 17th of August set in 2008

Redmond:

Record high of 103 on the 15th of August set in 2021

Record high of 106 on the 16th of August set in 2008

Record high of 103 on the 17th of August set in 1997