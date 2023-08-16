Heat, unhealthy air quality, and a few storms define the day

A variety of weather issues today from heat to unhealthy air to a few spotty storms. Prepare properly if you go outside today as the heat will not be the only issue. Air quality issues are in the “hazardous to very unhealthy” range today from Sisters to Redmond, Prineville, and Bend.

The smoke from the Lookout, Bedrock, and Salmon wildfires are the main events that are producing the smoke that is drifting over the mountains and into Central Oregon. The winds are generally coming in from the west and will allow the smoke to “hitch a ride” east.

Unhealthy, very unhealthy, and hazardous air quality index readings suggests that we reduce our outdoor activities or reschedule them.

The other issue today is the heat with the temperature readings expected in the triple digit range for the third day in a row for many locations. There is very little humidity so the “feels like” temps will be similar to the actual ones but the actual temperatures are very hot. Stay hydrated and in the shade as much as you can.

The third weather issue of the day is the possibility for some scattered showers and storms. The storms will generate lightning and gusty winds and increase the fire danger in the area. Fire Weather Watches and Red Flag Warnings are in place in Oregon. Check the banners scrolling above this article for the latest updates on advisories, watches, and warnings.

Stay safe, stay hydrated, stay inside as much as you can.

Don't forget to download our free KTVZ Local Alert Weather app for the most current conditions and we'll help keep you safe with customizable alerts.

iOS: https://apps.apple.com/us/app/ktvz-local-alert-weather-app/id1088330817

Android: https://play.google.com/store/apps/details?id=com.ktvz.android.weather&hl=en_US