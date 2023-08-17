Showers keep temps down, winds increase fire danger

The rainy day has helped the region as far as oppressively hot weather. The temps are significantly cooler as the showers and cloud cover suppress the rise in temperatures to levels well above normal. Still possible to see temps in the very warm to almost hot range in spots, but not as widespread as our previous few days.

The issue for us to be concerned about now is the chance for some wildfire ignition and then growth. The showers today are pleasant (in my opinion), but if we see some lightning with them, it may be problematic. Gusty winds accompany storms so if a cloud to ground lightning strike occurs, there is a chance for a fire. The winds will fan that flame and expand the blaze. A Red Flag Warning (currently referred to as a Fire Weather Warning) has been issued for southern Deschutes County and a Fire Weather Watch is in place for the rest of the County. Refer to the banner above for updates and more detailed info as it does change.

The Air Quality is also a concern. Although the rain has suppressed the smoke in some area, and the air quality is significantly better than yesterday, we are still looking at unhealthy air in pockets. The wildfires to our west are expected to burn for many days to come, but it is the winds that we focus on for our smoky pattern. Currently the forecast is calling for west winds to arrive on Friday, bringing a return to the smoky pattern in Central Oregon.

Stay safe, stay informed.

