Unhealthy air quality, remnants of Hilary arrive

The most impactful element of the weather forecast for today will be the unhealthy air quality. Smoke is not only lingering from previous days, but more is being introduced from the north. The past month we have been dealing with smoke from Lane County fires, but this weekend the smoke from fires in Washington State has drifted south.

Expect poor air quality to remain most of the week. The wind patterns will shift, but continue to tap into smoke from either the north or the west.

As for Hilary, the remnant low is now making progress to our southeast and will provide an inch or two of rain to SE Oregon. There is a chance for flooding and flash flooding well east, but Deschutes County will only see about a tenth or quarter of an inch.

Another source of water for later in the week will come from the Pacific as an area of low pressure migrates south from the Gulf of Alaska and positions itself west of Oregon and Washington. This feature will provide us with a chance for rain late in the week. Most likely Friday is our next chance for measurable rainfall.

Temperatures this week will be in the 70s early, due to the cloud cover and the smoke. I expect mid-80s to low 80s late in the week and into the weekend. Cooler on Friday due to the possibility of rain.

Stay safe, stay informed.

