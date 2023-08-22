Smoky pattern remains, rain tapers off

The rainy pattern from what has been a combination of remnants of Hilary and the low off the Central California coast is staying east of the region. The chance for some showers is decreasing but the smoky pattern remains. The rainfall totals for the 97 corridor were near zero as the bulk of the showers were east of the cities. Prineville did pick up about a quarter of an inch of rain, but other cities saw far less.

The region will be dry and mild for a couple of days as the Beaver State, the main feature now is the smoke. Unfortunately, we will be dealing with the smoke from a variety of origins, so even a wind shift will not be beneficial. Generally, the area will see the smoke arrive from the Bedrock and Lookout fires to our west. If we get a shift in the wind and the origin is from the north, several fires in Washington will provide us with some smoke. Overall, we will be dealing with smoke for several days as a result.

The temperature profile is now on the cool side, but that may not last much longer. Highs today will be in the mid to low 70s but a return to the 80s is forecast for Thursday.

Some light rain is possible on Friday, but nothing that will be too beneficial. Look for the area to stay in the severe drought category when the new Drought Monitor is released on Thursday.

Stay safe, stay informed.

