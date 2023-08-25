Heating up this weekend, stray storms and still smoky

The weekend will be defined by the warming pattern that will bring our region into the low 90s most locations. Some areas of the high desert away from the foothills will see mid-90s.

The overall chance for showers and storms is low, but not zero, so we may see a stray storm or shower Saturday. Highs in the upper 80s to low 90s, but the smoky pattern may inhibit the heating process, but generally expect a very warm to hot day.

Sunday is likely to be on the hot side as well with some light winds and smoke. Little change in the pattern for Monday before we see an increase in cloud cover Tuesday and some scattered showers.

High temps by Tuesday will be in the mid-70s with variably cloudy skies and the chance for rain.

Cooler and breezy conditions are slated for Wednesday and Thursday.

Stay safe, stay informed.

