A smoky, warm start to the week

Happy Monday, friends! Early this morning, we are affected by hazardous and unhealthy levels of smoke in the area. Levels are forecast to change and hopefully decrease, slightly, over the course of today, but will likely stay at dangerously unhealthy levels. Please remember to avoid any unnecessary exposure to the outdoors, especially if you are affected by any cardiovascular or respiratory difficulties. An air quality alert is in place through Tuesday at noon.

Some storm activity has already picked up in higher elevations to our northeast and more can be expected, mainly along the eastern slopes of the Cascades, throughout the day. There’s a 15-20% chance that we will see some activity develop across Central Oregon, and it may even persist overnight.

Meanwhile, the rest of the area will remain dry as the ridge of high pressure overhead moves east, and a new system moves in off the Oregon/Northern California coastline, going into Tuesday. As a result, temperatures by mid-week will drop to just below average in the 70s until the weekend!

Today, moderate winds will turn to the north and north east this afternoon. Highs will be in the middle 80s and low 90s and overnight lows remain in the upper 40s to mid 50s

