Smoke remains, cooler and rainy pattern ahead

Smoky conditions remain in the region due to the numerous wildfires that continue to burn west of the region. The Air Quality Alert has been extended into Wednesday as a result. As we move forward through the week our smoky forecast looks to improve as some rain is possible before the weekend.

A much cooler pattern is on the way for the next several days. After topping out in the 90s over the weekend and on Monday, the area will be seeing highs in the 70s today followed by some high 60s later in the week.

Winds will be noticeable today but not overwhelming, although to the north, in Wasco County, there is a wind advisory until 11 pm. Gusts near 50 are possible in the advisory region, but Jefferson, Deschutes and Crook Counties will see gusts near 25. Winds will relax overnight and should settle down for a few days.

Wednesday will be on the quiet side with partly cloudy skies and temps in the mid-70s. Rain is on the docket late Thursday and most of the day Friday. An area of low pressure will slide through and provide us with some much-needed rain. The rain is expected to be fairly widespread and will be beneficial to our dry conditions. Rain tapers off Friday afternoon or evening and the weekend looks dry.

Temperatures on both Thursday and Friday will only reach the upper 60s due to the rainy and cloudy weather.

