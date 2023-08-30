Cooldown continues through midweek

Hello Central Oregon! More smoky skies this morning, as wildfires continue to burn in our state and the region. The air quality alert in place including the cities of Bend, Redmond, Sunriver, Sisters, La Pine, and Brothers now extends through noon on Thursday in some areas.

The chance of some beneficial rainfall at the end of the week certainly stands to help diminish our lingering smoke concentrations, but more on that later as we finish out the workweek!

Despite the possible significant precipitation Thursday and Friday brought on by the arrival of another low pressure system from the Gulf of Alaska and British Columbia region, a fairly dry and unexciting day can be expected today.

Below-average temperatures are forecast for this afternoon and winds will be primarily to the east and breezy to windy at up to 15-30 mph, with gusts of 25-30 mph in some areas across the state and through the Cascades.

Highs today, on the cooler side, will be topping out in the 70s before another cool-off tomorrow. Overnight lows will remain in the upper 40s to low 50s over most of the area, with 30-degree temperatures in the southern portion of Deschutes County.

Don't forget to download our free KTVZ Local Alert Weather app for the most current conditions and we'll help keep you safe with customizable alerts.

iOS: https://apps.apple.com/us/app/ktvz-local-alert-weather-app/id1088330817

Android: https://play.google.com/store/apps/details?id=com.ktvz.android.weather&hl=en_US