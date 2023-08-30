Rainy and cooler pattern into the weekend

A shift from the dry and hot conditions experienced early in the week as a cooler and wetter regime arrives. There will be some rain arriving early Thursday and should provide the region with a good old-fashioned soaking. Much needed rain is likely to linger for a few days off and on before clearing out a by Sunday. We will see a dry pattern close out the long holiday weekend.

Temperatures on Thursday and Friday will be in the middle 60s as the clouds and rain showers keep us on the cool side. Winds will be gusty through mountain passes, but not overwhelming.

Saturday looks to provide us with some showers off and on, but not as widespread as Thursday and Friday. Temperatures will be allowed to rise to the low and mid-70s.

Sunday will begin a dry pattern, with a mix of clouds and sun.

The wildfires are still burning and putting out smoke, but the wet scenario over the next few days should help to scour out some of this smoke.

Stay safe, stay informed.

