Periods of rain and cooler pattern helps clear the air

An area of low pressure will be migrating through Oregon from north to south today and Friday resulting in some much-needed rainfall.

The rain that will fall is expected to be showery, meaning the bulk of the rain is likely to be absorbed by the ground and not “run off” quickly. Even if it does in pockets run off fast, it will help with the water table, so the rain should be welcomed.

There is still a severe drought in the Beaver State and the updated Drought Monitor issued today shows that result.

Temperatures will be much cooler today than our normal upper 70s to low 80s. The cloud cover and the rain will see to that this afternoon.

The rain will taper off tonight but return on Friday. The Friday event will be described as spotty, but still helpful. The rumble of thunder may be heard at times but not expected to be widespread. Rain will linger a bit late into the weekend as a mix of clouds and sun will best define our Sunday and Monday time frames.

Dry and mild weather is expected next week.

Smoke today is still present, and some locations are being labeled slightly unhealthy. The overall smoky pattern is being suppressed today and Friday by the rain and cooler air.

Stay safe, stay informed.

