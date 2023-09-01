Beneficial rain to start the weekend, dry on Labor Day

The rainy pattern will linger over the first part of the weekend as and area of low pressure stalls in Northern California and pushes rain our way. The rain is arriving from the south and east and is likely to be off and on through Saturday.

Since the Climate Prediction Center has most of the viewing area in the Severe Drought category, any rain will be helpful. This rain event is more beneficial than heavy rain as it will be light and should soak into the soil easier. For the month of August, we only measured 0.20" of rain, below the average (since record began in 1901) of 0.44".

There is a chance that we may hear the rumble of thunder at times, but with the cloud cover in place and cooler air, the potential for lightning is low.

Sunday may see some lingering showers and isolated thunderstorms as the low mentioned above moves east and clears the region. Partly cloudy skies will be a good way to define the sky conditions on Sunday.

Labor Day is looking dry and mild with temps in the low 70s and partly to mostly sunny skies.

The air quality has improved today and is expected to be either in the green (good) or yellow (moderate) range for a couple of days.

Have a great Labor Day weekend and stay safe, stay informed.

