More possible showers heading into the weekend

A fine Friday to all of you! An area of low pressure continues to travel south along the Oregon coast this morning, and it will likely get as far south as Northern California before it stalls early this weekend. This system will be sending some much needed moisture into the area, today and even possibly throughout Saturday afternoon.

Smoke is still present, though the rainfall has helped decrease the concentration significantly. As of early this morning, Moderate air quality levels are being reported throughout the region and patterns of smoke should continue to be suppressed by the cooler air and coming precipitation.

Moderate winds to the south, this morning, should pick up this afternoon and evening in the more wind prone areas like the Cascades and parts of Central Oregon. We should see some increase in speed, up to 15-20mph, and a change in direction, with winds heading to the North and also the West.

Temperatures will, again, be on the cooler side of seasonal averages. This is primarily due to the cloud cover and the spotty rain activity forecast through the afternoon. Highs will be in the middle 60s, for the most part, and overnight lows continue reliably in the middle to upper 40s. Things should start to dry out and warm slightly, late this weekend going into Labor Day.

