Rainy and cloudy today, drying out Labor Day

Beneficial rainfall began early Friday morning and much cooler air helped to define the day. Today we can look forward to some more rain, more cool air, and much less smoke.

The Air Quality Alert was allowed to expire late Friday as the wildfire smoke was suppressed by the rain. Looking forward to today, we have to remember that the fires in the Cascades are not out and still may generate some smoke. The good news is that the cooler air and wet pattern in the forecast today should keep smoke from drifting east.

The rain today will be a bit more robust in some spots as the flow of air arrives from the southeast. The chance for isolated thunderstorms is not out of the question, so if you are hiking or biking in the rain, be aware of the thunder and go inside if you hear it.

Sunday will be slightly warmer as temps will top out in the mid-70s. Rain may arrive late in the day under partly to mostly cloudy skies.

Labor Day will be cooler as northwest winds will usher in some crisp air. Higs will be near 70. Technically that is not all that chilly, but since we had temps in the upper 90s early this week, the 70s may seem chilly.

Don't forget to download our free KTVZ Local Alert Weather app for the most current conditions and we'll help keep you safe with customizable alerts.

iOS: https://apps.apple.com/us/app/ktvz-local-alert-weather-app/id1088330817

Android: https://play.google.com/store/apps/details?id=com.ktvz.android.weather&hl=en_US