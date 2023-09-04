A dry and mild Labor Day ahead

Happy Monday, friends! Some moisture in a northwesterly flow overhead will bring a slight chance of isolated showers in the higher elevations of the Cascades through morning, but any remaining shower activity should diminish throughout the day. Locally, you can expect a dry and mild Labor Day, so get your grills ready!

Air quality is “Good” throughout the region, which is cause for celebration and despite some potential wind, it appears we should likely be in the clear for today.

Windy conditions like those we saw yesterday afternoon should ramp back up later today with some areas experiencing sustained westerly winds of around 15-25 mph and potential gusts of 25-40 mph in some areas. At this point, no wind advisories are in place, just make sure to tie down your umbrellas!

As mentioned, high temperatures today should come in just below our seasonal averages in the lower 70s; our overnight lows have dipped a few degrees cooler into the middle 40’s and even some mid 30 degree temperatures in the southern portions of Deschutes County!

