Skip to Content
Local Forecast

Quiet, dry and mild the rest of the week

KTVZ
By
Updated
today at 12:59 PM
Published 12:58 PM

A mixture of clouds and sunshine this week with mostly dry pattern setting up.  There will be some light winds at times and some gusts through mountain passes, but for the most part a very quiet pattern is setting up.

The mercury in the thermometer is expected to hover around the upper 70s to low 80s each afternoon over the short work week. Some mid and high level clouds will arrive from time to time, but the chance for some rain is not expected.  Dry and parched lands did get some showers over the past few days, but not as beneficial as needed.  We will take what we can get as we are still classified in the Severe Drought category through most of the viewing area.

The smoky scenario has been suppressed earlier this weekend and our air quality index is being reported as good for most of the region. There are several fires still adding smoke to the lower levels of the atmosphere, so I do expect to see a smoky pattern return.

Stay safe this holiday and enjoy the wonders that Oregon has to offer.

Don't forget to download our free KTVZ Local Alert Weather app for the most current conditions and we'll help keep you safe with customizable alerts.

iOS: https://apps.apple.com/us/app/ktvz-local-alert-weather-app/id1088330817

Android: https://play.google.com/store/apps/details?id=com.ktvz.android.weather&hl=en_US

Article Topic Follows: Local Forecast

Jump to comments ↓

Author Profile Photo

John Carroll

John Carroll is NewsChannel 21’s chief meteorologist. Learn more about John here.

Related Articles

BE PART OF THE CONVERSATION

KTVZ NewsChannel 21 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.

Skip to content