Quiet, dry and mild the rest of the week

A mixture of clouds and sunshine this week with mostly dry pattern setting up. There will be some light winds at times and some gusts through mountain passes, but for the most part a very quiet pattern is setting up.

The mercury in the thermometer is expected to hover around the upper 70s to low 80s each afternoon over the short work week. Some mid and high level clouds will arrive from time to time, but the chance for some rain is not expected. Dry and parched lands did get some showers over the past few days, but not as beneficial as needed. We will take what we can get as we are still classified in the Severe Drought category through most of the viewing area.

The smoky scenario has been suppressed earlier this weekend and our air quality index is being reported as good for most of the region. There are several fires still adding smoke to the lower levels of the atmosphere, so I do expect to see a smoky pattern return.

Stay safe this holiday and enjoy the wonders that Oregon has to offer.

Don't forget to download our free KTVZ Local Alert Weather app for the most current conditions and we'll help keep you safe with customizable alerts.

iOS: https://apps.apple.com/us/app/ktvz-local-alert-weather-app/id1088330817

Android: https://play.google.com/store/apps/details?id=com.ktvz.android.weather&hl=en_US