More mild conditions and mostly clear skies

Happy Tuesday, Central Oregon! A mostly clear and dry weather pattern is setting up in the area. Some intermittent cloud cover can be expected throughout the next few days, but the chance for rain is extremely low.

There will be some light winds, locally and some gusts through mountain passes, as well the more wind prone areas which will have the highest wind speeds during the afternoons and evenings. In general, it appears that we will see the gustiest conditions of this week on Wednesday

Smoke concentrations and local air quality have been tremendously improved as of late. We are still reporting “Good” levels on our air quality index throughout the forecast area and much of the region. As we know, wildfires continue to burn throughout the Pacific NW so it is realistic to expect smoky conditions to return eventually. Make sure to enjoy the clear skies while you can!

Temperatures will be in the middle to upper 70’s and should remain in that range throughout the remainder of our short week! Overnight lows continue to stay cool in the 40s and low 50s.

