Dry and quiet pattern remains through the weekend

As we move past the middle of the week our weather patterns remain on the quiet side. Plenty of sunshine is likely to define the next several days as the overnight time frame will be mostly clear and cool.

Heading into the weekend I expect to see some cloud cover Thursday afternoon and evening as a weak disturbance slides though northern Oregon. This will bring a slight uptick in the winds, but not much, and the chance for some rain is likely to be confined to the Blue Mountains.

Mostly sunny and dry weather will define the weekend as well. High temperatures will be in the low 80s under mostly sunny skies both Saturday and Sunday.

Normal high temps for this time of year are the upper 70s so the next several days we will be slightly above normal.

The smoke is currently suppressed and not expected to be a problem over the next few days. It will be monitored closely as the temps rise a bit and the chance for the burning wildfires to produce a bit more smoke becomes more likely.

Stay safe.

