Slightly above average temperatures & clear skies

GOOD MORNING Central Oregon and a very happy Thursday to you all! More warm weather with mostly clear skies, even at night, are on the way here in Central Oregon.

Some activity passing through northern Oregon combined with gathering coastal pressure should increase wind speeds a bit, this afternoon. However, we aren’t forecast to receive any much-needed rain, locally. According to the most recent drought monitor, much of the area is still listed under "severe" drought conditions category.

At the moment, we are still smoke-free and wildfire smoke is not expected to be a factor through the end of this week. The forecast is subject to change as the next few days hold some slightly above seasonal average temps which typically means an increased chance for existing wildfires to produce more smoke.

Temperatures will be in the upper 70s and low 80s today with overnight lows in the 40s and 50s and things should even warm up a few degrees over the weekend.

