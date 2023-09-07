Skip to Content
Local Forecast

Slightly above average temperatures & clear skies

KTVZ
By
Published 3:38 AM

GOOD MORNING Central Oregon and a very happy Thursday to you all! More warm weather with mostly clear skies, even at night, are on the way here in Central Oregon.

Some activity passing through northern Oregon combined with gathering coastal pressure should increase wind speeds a bit, this afternoon. However, we aren’t forecast to receive any much-needed rain, locally. According to the most recent drought monitor, much of the area is still listed under "severe" drought conditions category.

At the moment, we are still smoke-free and wildfire smoke is not expected to be a factor through the end of this week.  The forecast is subject to change as the next few days hold some slightly above seasonal average temps which typically means an increased chance for existing wildfires to produce more smoke.

Temperatures will be in the upper 70s and low 80s today with overnight lows in the 40s and 50s and things should even warm up a few degrees over the weekend.

Don't forget to download our free KTVZ Local Alert Weather app for the most current conditions and we'll help keep you safe with customizable alerts.

iOS: https://apps.apple.com/us/app/ktvz-local-alert-weather-app/id1088330817

Android: https://play.google.com/store/apps/details?id=com.ktvz.android.weather&hl=en_US

Article Topic Follows: Local Forecast

Jump to comments ↓

Author Profile Photo

Eric Oren

Eric Oren is a weather reporter for NewsChannel 21. Learn more about Eric here.

Related Articles

BE PART OF THE CONVERSATION

KTVZ NewsChannel 21 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.

Skip to content